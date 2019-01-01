Nakamba, Musona back in Zimbabwe squad for Afcon qualifiers

The Aston Villa midfielder together with Warriors captain missed last month's World Cup qualifiers

Marvelous Nakamba and captain Knowledge Musona are back in the Zimbabwe squad for next month's 2021 (Afcon) qualifying matches against Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwe host Botswana on November 15, before meeting Zambia away four days later in their Group H fixtures.

Headlining the 32-man provisional squad named by Zimbabwe interim coach Joey Antipas is midfielder Nakamba and forward Musona who both missed the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers preliminary round matches against Somalia.

Nakamba had excused himself from national team duty to allow himself time to settle in at his new club Villa, while Musona was excluded under controversial circumstances.

This is the first time for the duo to return to the national team since Zimbabwe exited the Afcon finals in June.

Antipas has for the first time included in his squad 17-year-old youth international and defender Tivonge Rushesha who is however yet to switch international allegiance to Zimbabwe.

Charlton Athletic forward Macauley Bonne and Wanderers defender Adam Chicksen are also part of the squad but their participation is subject to obtaining Zimbabwean passports which they have been struggling to secure over the past year due to the country's stringent citizenship law.

Midfielder Jonah Fabisch who plays for German II side Hamburger SV's youth side, has also been called-up.

He is son to former Zimbabwe, , Benin and coach Reinhard.

Antipas also features familiar faces such as attacker Khama Billiat, midfielder Marshall Munetsi, 's Ovidy Karuru, Tino Kadewere of French Ligue 2 side Le Havre and -based player Teenage Hadebe.

Current African champions complete Group H.

Zimbabwe squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze ( FC, ) Martin Mapisa (Velez CF, ) Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

Defenders: Douglas Nyaupembe (Stockport County, ) Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba) Tivonge Rushesha (Swansea City, Wales) Cliff Moyo (Kidderminister Harriers, England) Divine Lunga (Lamontville , South Africa) Adam Chicksen (Bolton Wanderers, England) Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth, England) Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein , South Africa) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids, Wales) Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds) Kelvin Moyo ( , South Africa)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims, ) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia) Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu, South Africa) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England) Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu, South Africa) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United, South Africa) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV, )

Strikers: Admiral Muskwe ( , England) Terrence Dzvukamanja ( , South Africa) Prince Dube (Highlanders) Knowledge Musona (RSC Anderlecht, ) Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC, France) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows, South Africa) Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic, England) Evans Rusike (SuperSport United, South Africa)