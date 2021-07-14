Nagelsmann confirms Bayern star Lewandowski drawing interest from other clubs

The 32-year-old striker is reported to be dreaming of a move to Real Madrid and his coach feels speculation around his future is natural

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says it is no surprise to see teams interested in Robert Lewandowski because of his excellent form in recent seasons.

Lewandowski, 32, finished last season with 48 goals in all competitions as Bayern secured another Bundesliga title.

The Poland star's form has prompted rumours that he could be set for a move this summer and Nagelsmann says he has already discussed the issue with the striker.

What has been said?

“The rumours about Robert Lewandowski have been around for ages, I think since he joined Bayern Munich," he said to Sky Germany.

"I think it’s normal for someone who scores so many goals that almost every club puts out a feeler.

"I think on one hand Robert knows what he has in Munich, what he has in this team. I’ve spoken to him and texted him. I’m not very fond of the first official act with a player being to immediately discuss his contractual situation."

What has Lewandowski said?

Lewandowski said in May that he is "open-minded" about a summer move.

The former Borussia Dortmund star added: “I am always curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But whether it will be in football or after my career, even I don't know.”

Who could sign him?

Real Madrid are the team most frequently linked to the attacker.

Article continues below

Reports this week stated that he is eager to make the switch to the Spanish giants this summer.

But teams in England and Italy are also said to be interested in signing Lewandowski.

Further reading