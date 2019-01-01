Nafuzi eyes repeat of 2018 triumph against JDT

Terengganu FC set up a repeat of last year's encounter against JDT in the Malaysia Cup knock-out stage and Nafuzi is dreaming of another shock.

TFC had one foot in the quarterfinals of the 2019 even before a ball has been kicked in the final Group A matches on Tuesday night as their huge goal difference was almost going to make it difficult for Negeri Sembilan to overtake them in the final reckoning.

But Nafuzi Zain's boys made sure of their spot in the next phase of the competition with a solid 2-0 win over FC at Shah Alam Stadium. Goals from Sanjar Shaakhmedov (4') and Tchetche Kipre (9') ended the match as a contest and had Nafuzi looking to replicate what his predecessor had achieved in the same competition last year.

"There's a sense of relief because our main target is to reach the quarterfinals and we did that. What was important tonight (Tuesday) was the three points. Even if we had won 1-0, that would have been enough. It was not easy to come back after two straight losses. Even though PKNS were out, they still gave us a tough fight.

"The two early goals gave us more confidence to play and be more relaxed in possession. Yes, we did still missed a lot of chances but we'll learn from this and prepare for the quarterfinal because in the knockout stage you don't get that many chances and we'll have to take those chances.

"We know that we are playing JDT, who we have to admit are the best team in Malaysia. We are the underdogs but in football anything can happen, so we will try to fight and try to repeat what Irfan did with the team last season in beating them in the semis and reaching the final," said Nafuzi in the post-match press conference.

As runner-up in the group behind , TFC will face the winners of Group B which is Johor Darul Ta'zim. They were paired together in the 2018 Malaysia Cup in the semi-final stage where TFC came up trumps. Then under the charge of Irfan Bakti, TFC won 1-0 at home in the first leg and drew 2-2 away to secure a place in the final.

In the two matches that the two sides have played each other in the Super League this season, it was a high goalscoring affair. The match at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium ended at 2-2 while the match at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium was a 3-3.

