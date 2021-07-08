Nacho extends Real Madrid contract to 2023 amid uncertainty surrounding Varane's future

The experienced defender has prolonged his association with the Blancos as the Liga giants sweat on their centre-half options

Real Madrid have extended Nacho's contract through to the summer of 2023 as questions continue to be asked of Raphael Varane's future at Santiago Bernabeu.

A 31-year-old centre-half has agreed to prolong his association with the Blancos, with a home-grown talent remaining a one-club man.

That is good news for Real as they are left sweating on the options that Carlo Ancelotti will have to pick from at the heart of his back four in 2021-22.

What has been said?

A statement from the Blancos on their official website reads: "Real Madrid C. F. and Nacho Fernandez have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next two seasons and until 30 June 2023."

Why has a deal been done?

Nacho was previously tied to terms until 2022, but has seen that agreement extended by a further 12 months.

As an experienced member of the Blancos squad, he will have an important role to play heading forward.

A product of Real's famed academy system has taken in 233 appearances for the club so far, with two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns claimed along the way.

Nacho has not always been a guaranteed starter amid fierce competition for places and injury issues, but that situation may be about to change.

Could Nacho be a regular for Real?

The versatile Spain international, who can also operate at right-back, provided cover for injured colleagues in 2020-21.

He caught the eye alongside Eder Militao, and that partnership could become a go-to option for returning coach Ancelotti.

That is because long-serving club captain Sergio Ramos has left the Spanish capital and linked up with Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Uncertainty also reigns when it comes to France international Varane, as he is yet to commit to a new contract.

A summer exit is being mooted for the 28-year-old World Cup winner, with Premier League giants Manchester United making him a top target in the current window.

