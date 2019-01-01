Nabil Bentaleb recalled to Schalke 04 first team

Three weeks ago, the Algeria international was drpped to the U23s but has been recalled, with Morocco's Mendyl still out in the cold

Nabil Bentaleb has been recalled to the 04 first team after he was relegated to the under-23 team three weeks ago due to disciplinary issues.

The midfielder, who admitted left Hotspurs following a series of arguments with Mauricio Pochettino about his play time, had been training with the U23s for the past three weeks after he was asked out of the senior team.

Upon his demotion, there was no fixed time frame for his return to the senior set-up but it appears a consistently positive reaction has earned him his spot back as he is expected to join Tuesday's training.

"The feedback was consistently positive in terms of his training performance as well as his behaviour in the under-23," Interim Huub Stevens told club website.

"So we decided to bring him back into the team."

Bentaleb last played for Schalke 04 - who are currently going through a disappointing season after 2017-18 impressive showing - in their 7-0 loss to in a Uefa last-16 second-leg tie that saw them exit the competition 10-2 losers. The international has scored thrice in 24 outings.