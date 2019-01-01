Myron Boadu: Ghana wonderkid helps AZ Alkmaar hold Mbokani’s Royal Antwerp

The Cheeseheads were heading for defeat before the 18-year-old fired home a late equaliser

AZ Alkmaar held Royal Antwerp to a 1-1 draw in Thursday’s play-off thanks to Myron Boadu’s equaliser.

With Alkmaar seemingly on the path toward defeat, Boadu scored an 81st minute goal to ensure the honours were shared at AFAS Stadion.

Franco-Congolese defender, Dylan Batubinsika placed the Belgians ahead in the 38th minute thanks to Dieumerci Mbokani’s assist.

Mbokani profited from clumsy defending from the Dutch team and fired the ball past Marco Bizot.

Antwerp’s lead was threatened in the 73rd minute after Aurelio Buta was given his marching orders for a second caution.

Nevertheless, Alkmaar’s attacking forays paid off with nine minutes left to play with the teenage sensation finding the target.

Article continues below

international Oussama Idrissi found his way past two defenders before setting up the 18-year-old who slotted home from close range.

The second leg will be held on August 29 and an away win for the Dutch team will see them into the group stage.

Boadu currently represents at youth level but is also eligible to feature for in future.