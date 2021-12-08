Myanmar bounced back from an opening day defeat to collect their first win of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they saw off Timor-Leste 2-0 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

A first-half header from returning striker Than Paing and a tidy finish from captain Maung Maung Lwin five minutes after the restart was enough to keep Myanmar’s hopes alive at the tournament, a result and a performance that pleased coach Antoine Hey.

“We are happy to achieve the win and you could say it was a must-win match to stay in the competition but also we’re not getting too excited because Timor-Leste is a young team and not quite on our level at this time," Hey stated.

“Because of injuries we had to play players out of position and that meant having no centre backs in the squad.

“Overall though I think we could have scored two or three more goals but I was happy with the reaction of the team and we need to have players with this kind of belief and now we focus on a big match next against Thailand.”

Myanmar now face Thailand on Saturday, December 11 in what will be another must-win, before Philippines await in their final group stage game.

Timor-Leste meet Singapore on Saturday, with Philippines then awaiting on December 14.