'My talent saved me' - Memphis opens up after revealing he used to sell weed on the street as a kid

The Netherlands star published details of his problematic younger days in his autobiography and reveals he wants to help kids avoid a similar path

Former forward Memphis Depay admits he was lucky to get out of difficult circumstances in his youth after revealing he used to sell weed on the street.

The international is preparing to face in the Nations League semi-finals on June 6, but says his life could have gone a different way if it were not for his sporting ability.

Depay talked about his troubled past in his recent autobiography and has explained why he decided to include difficult situations in his younger years in the publication.

"I don't agree with lots of things that I've done in the past and I'm not proud of it, but I published it anyway, because I want it to be pure," the 25-year-old said on Dutch chat show Pauw .

"Young kids in my situation, who might not have the right people to guide them, might see that they won't achieve the things they want when they keep making the wrong choices.

"I always wanted to become a professional footballer, but for a long time I did things that weren't going to make it happen.

"I hope to be an example for others. Some choices keep chasing you. I lived on the edge and was lucky to get out. For others it might end up badly.

"I used to be on the streets at night and did things a boy that age shouldn't do. My talent saved me, for sure. On the pitch, I always did what people expected from me."

The forward has been talking to the press this week as Netherlands revealed their squad for the Nations League finals, and he was quick to praise Ronald Koeman for giving him freedom on the pitch.

But Depay has not always been so welcoming of reporters, and frequently ignored journalists as a young player.

"I felt like people didn't understand me. They wrote so many things about me that weren't true. It struck me. I was young and didn't know how to react to that.

"People looked at a certain way to me because they've read things that aren't true. That's annoying, but I know how to deal with those things now."