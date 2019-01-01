'My performances are judged differently abroad' - Can unhappy with Germany snub

The Juventus midfielder was left out of the national team reckoning once again after Joachim Low named his most recent squad

Emre Can has expressed his disappointment in manager Joachim Low for snubbing him once again after the midfielder was left out of the squad for the upcoming international fixtures against and .

Since joining Juventus on a free transfer last summer, Can has been one of the top performers for the Old Lady but Low has once again opted to leave him at home after only selecting him for one squad in the past 12 months.

The former man believes his talents are appreciated more throughout the continent than in his homeland after he was overlooked once more.

"I realise that, in foreign countries, my performances are certainly judged differently than in Germany," he told Sport Bild.

The midfielder has regrets about not being called up to the 2018 World Cup squad, saying that he hoped reaching the final, where Liverpool lost to , would be enough to convince Low to make him a late addition to the party.

He added: "Since I was still in the Champions League final, I hoped [for a call-up], of course, until the end. But, if you failed a few months in advance, you have to accept the decision."

Can also lamented the communication he had with the national team set-up during this time, claiming that neither Low nor any of his coaches contacted him in the build-up to the tournament in .

"However, I was already disappointed that no one from the coaching staff called me at this time or even asked, 'How are you?' Only the DFB doctors have asked about me."

Low has named a squad packed with youngsters for the games against Serbia and Netherlands, but there was still no place for the 25-year-old

The Germany coach has been looking to introduce a new look to his side after being eliminated in the group stage in Russia and relegated from the Nations League, and in recent weeks he has stated that Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng would not play for the national team again during his tenure.

In his latest squad, Low called up 10 players who have made five appearances or less for the national team, looking towards the likes of Kai Havertz and Niklas Stark to carry the four-time world champions into this new era.