'My dream is to end my career at Benfica' - Luiz reveals talks with former club as Arsenal exit looms

The Brazilian, who is currently approaching free agency, has admitted that he would like to retrace his steps and head back to Portugal

defender David Luiz has revealed that he has held talks with over a possible return to the club this summer.

Goal has reported that the Gunners have yet to decide whether to take up the option to extend Luiz's stay at Emirates Stadium by an extra year, with his current contract set to expire in June.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal from in an £8 million deal back in August, and has since racked up 32 appearances across all competitions for the north London outfit.

Luiz was a regular under Unai Emery and his successor Mikel Arteta before the season was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, but his presence at the back did little to solve Arsenal's defensive issues.

The 33-year-old admitted in April that he hopes to go back to Benfica at some point before hanging up his boots, and has now confirmed that he has been in touch with the club's president Luis Filipe Vieira over a potential move.

"I already spoke with Vieira about the return," Luiz told Portuguese publication Record.

"My dream is to end my career at Benfica. When, I don't know, but it will happen... it will, if President Vieira allows me and if the fans want me to come back.

"It will be one of the most beautiful moments of my career."

Luiz previously played for Benfica between 2007 and 2011, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in European football before earning a move to Chelsea.

The Arsenal ace spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning three major trophies in total, including the .

He completed a £50 million ($62m) move to in 2014, but ended up returning to Chelsea two years later, and added a Premier League's winners' medal to his collection under the stewardship of Antonio Conte.

Arsenal snapped Luiz up on deadline day last year after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Bridge, with the Blues happy to sell to one of their main London rivals.

The former international has been in training with the rest of the Gunners squad this month despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, with the Premier League set to restart on June 17.