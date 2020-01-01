Musa overtakes Mikel in Nigeria's all-time appearance chart

The jet-heeled Super Eagles forward now has only Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama in front of him in Nigeria’s all-time appearance charts

Ahmed Musa surpassed John Obi Mikel as the third most capped Super Eagles player having featured in Friday’s international friendly against .

The 27-year-old replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 75th minute as Gernot Rohr’s men bowed 1-0 to the reigning African champions inside Jacques Lemans Arena, and in the process got his 92nd cap.

Having featured against Algeria, Ahmed Musa has overtaken John Obi Mikel to become Nigeria’s third most-capped player with 92 international appearances. pic.twitter.com/8k7wu2PPbs — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) October 9, 2020

Musa went into the game on 91 caps, on level terms with the former star who quit international football after the 2019 staged in .

Now, only Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama stand in front of the ex- and man, who boasts of 15 international goals to his credit.

's defender Ramy Bensebaini settled the game in the sixth minute after firing past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after profiting from an assist from Andy Delort.

Despite stepping up their game in the second-half, the three-time African champions were unable to launch a comeback. Incidentally, Nigeria’s suffered their last defeat to the North African during a semi-final game of Afcon 2019 in Cairo.

Musa shot into international limelight after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 Wafu Nations Cup where he scored a goal against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

His performance saw him invited to the senior national team prior to the 2010 Fifa World Cup, albeit, he did not make the 30-man squad due to an ankle injury.

At the 2011 Fifa U20 World Cup in , the former man scored three goals in five matches as was included by Fifa’s shortlist for the Adidas Golden Ball.

After representing the country at youth levels, the speedy forward made his senior debut on August 5, 2010 in 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualification versus Madagascar – coming in as substitute for Mikel in the 2-0 win.

Article continues below

He scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against in March 2011.

The three-time Russian Premier League winner has gone to feature for Nigeria at two Afcon championships as well as two Fifa World Cup. Also, he is the country’s leading goal scorer in the global football showpiece with four goals to his name all coming against .

Nigeria take on in another friendly on Tuesday and he is expected to be dressed for action by the Eagles’ German tactician.