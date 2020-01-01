Musa Barrow: Roma ban fan and journalist for racist abuse of Bologna striker

The Serie A club has taken action after the Gambian forward was racially insulted by their supporters during a league match on Friday

During his heroic display in Friday's match, striker Musa Barrow was the target of racist abuse from a fan in the Stadio Olimpico press box.

Barrow produced a man-of-the-match display in Rome, scoring two goals and providing an assist as Bologna edged Roma with a 3-2 win.

In the course of the game, a Roma fan racially insulted the 21-year-old Gambia international who has now scored three goals in his arrival from in January.

Although he was dismissed from the press box after he was reported to the stewards, Goal understands Roma have taken a firm stance against such inhumane acts with severe punishments.

The Giallorossi have banned the fan from buying tickets to any of their games for the next three years while the journalist who sold his slot in the press box to the culprit has been given a year suspension.