Musa Barrow opens season account as Bologna beat SPAL

The Gambia international ended his unimpressive form in front of goal at Stadio Paolo Mazza, helping his side clinch their seventh win of the season

Musa Barrow registered his first goal of the season for in their 3-1 victory against in Saturday’s game.

The 21-year-old striker had played 10 games for the Red and Blues across all competitions without finding the back of the net.

Against ‎Leonardo Semplici’s men, however, the Gambia international ended the drought, with his 59th-minute strike, shortly after replacing Federico Santander.

Earlier, Francesco Vicari had cancelled out Andrea Petagna’s opener for the Stadio Paolo Mazza outfit after turning the ball into his own net in the 24th minute.

Article continues below

Three minutes after the hour mark, Andrea Poli sealed the victory for the Red and Blues after benefitting from Roberto Soriano’s assist.

The victory ensured ‎Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side climbed to 10th on the league standings with 27 points from 21 games.

Barrow will hope to maintain his new-found form when Bologna take on Brescia in their next league match on February 1.