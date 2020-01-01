Muntari: Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak deny signing former AC Milan and Inter ace

The Phobians have responded to reports about a deal for the Ghana international

Premier League side have rubbished media rumours about a purported acquisition of former and Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari.

On Friday, local media claimed the 35-year-old has joined the Phobians on a two-year deal.

He has been without a club since ending a short spell with Spanish second division fold Albacete last year.

"Hearts of Oak wants to notify the general sporting public that we have not signed Ghana International Sulley Muntari as it's being reported by the media," Hearts announced on social media on Friday night.

"Sulley is a great player and a friend of the club. We will continue to unveil the players we have signed.

"Hearts of Oak is the Premier club in Ghana and will continue to set the standards, we, therefore, urge our supporters not to rely on information unless it comes from our official handles."

Muntari has also played for , Pescara in , Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna, Ittihad in and Portsmouth in where he won the in 2008.

The midfielder, who featured for Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments, won the with Inter Milan in 2010.

Hearts have already signed five players during the second transfer window.

Former Al Hilal striker Abednego Tetteh, former captain Nuru Sulley, Nigerian forward Danjuma Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali from Niger and Ivorian winger Eric Dizan Bi are the new faces in the camp of the Phobians.

Hearts, the second most successful club in the history of the Premier League with 19 titles, sit ninth on the 2019-20 table, with the top-flight having been ground to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic.