Mubarak Wakaso leaves Alaves for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning

The combative Ghanaian midfielder has officially ended his two-and-a-half-year spell in the Basque Country and has headed for the Far East

Mubarak Wakaso has ended his time in the Spanish with , making the switch to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

The 29-year old has been on the books of the Basque outfit since the summer of 2017, making 70 appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Wakaso has been something of an aggressor this season in , racking up 11 yellow cards in 16 games which made him the most booked player in the top-flight.

“Deportivo Alaves wants to thank Wakaso Mubarak for his professionalism and dedication during this time and wishes him the best of luck in his new stage,” a statement read on the Alaves club website.

Wakaso has had a nomadic career, playing previously for nine European clubs including six in Spain: Elche, , , Las Palmas, Granada and Alaves. The others are Rubin Kazan, and Panathinaikos.

He started his senior career in his home country with in 2007 and has been part of the Black Stars since 2012, earning 58 caps and scoring 12 goals.

He has featured at four tournaments (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) as well as the 2014 World Cup in .