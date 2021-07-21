Mpoku: Konyaspor sign former Standard Liege winger

The Anatolian Eagle boosted their attacking options with the signing of the DR Congo international on Wednesday

Turkish Super Lig club Konyaspor have confirmed the signing of former Standard Liege winger Paul Jose Mpoku on a two-year contract with the option of a year extension.

The move marked a return to Europe for the 29-year-old who spent the last one and a half years in the United Arab Emirates with Al Wahda.

Mpoku left Al Wahda at the end of the 2020-21 season where he played 20 matches with five goals to his name in the Arabian Gulf League.

The DR Congo international becomes the second African star in Ilhan Palut's team after Uganda's Farouk Miya.

“We signed a 2+1 year contract with Democratic Congolese Paul Jose Mpoku,” the Super Lig club announced on their website.

“Continuing its transfer efforts, our İttifak Holding Konyaspor has finally agreed with the Democratic Congolese national football player Paul Jose Mpoku, who played in the United Arab Emirates team Al-Wahda.

“On behalf of our club, Suleyman Oguz, one of our chief executives, and Ali Camgiz, one of our board members, attended the signing ceremony held at MEDAS Konya Metropolitan Stadium.

“Paul Jose Mpoku, who plays in the wing, number 8 and 10 positions, will wear the number 40 jersey for our team.”

Mpoku has enjoyed a nomadic career with previous stints at Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient, Cagilari, Chievo and Panathinaikos.

During his stay at Standard Liege, the 29-year-old won the Belgian in the 2017-18 season and he helped the Reds finish as First Division A runner-up in the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons.

Although he played for Belgium youth teams, Mpoku pledged his international allegiance to Democratic Republic of Congo and he played for the Leopards at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He is the brother of new Arsenal signing Albert Sambi Lokonga.