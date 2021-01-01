Mpila upbeat about Equatorial Guinea's success at Turkish Women's Cup

The Nzalang National coach is optimistic about his side readiness to excel at the event when they take on Uzbekistan on Wednesday

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with Uzbekistan, Equatorial Guinea head coach Jean-Paul Mpila is confident his team will be ready in time for their opener in Antalya.

The Nzalang National won the Central African Football Federations' Union Women's Cup a year ago and would aim to be the first African side to win the Turkish Women's Cup.

The two-time African champions arrived in Turkey on Monday and are expected to battle Uzbekistan, Equatorial Guinea, and Nigeria in the 10-day event, which runs from February 15 to 24.

Following their first training at Emir Hotels Sports Complex, the Congolese tactican is unmoved by the worries of flight stress, as he is upbeat about his team's readiness against

"There were many hours of flight and we cannot afford a rest because we came to compete," Mpila told Federation website.

"One day after our arrival we did resistance exercises with a march through the roads near the sea to strengthen the muscular and respiratory system.

"As we already started in Malabo, this Monday we worked on the tactical part, concerning the organization of our game system.

"The idea was for the girls to touch the ball and organize as a team. I feel very happy because I see a good atmosphere and the girls are very good."

A winning start against Uzbekistan on Wednesday evening would put Mpila's team in good stead to challenge for this tournament's crown.