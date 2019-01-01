Move abroad or return to Leeds? Milner ‘open to anything’ as Liverpool deal runs down

The versatile 33-year-old continues to head towards free agency and admits anything could happen from here, with fresh terms still a possibility

James Milner remains “open to anything” as his contract at runs down, with a move abroad or an “amazing” return to Leeds holding appeal if fresh terms are not agreed at Anfield.

As things stand, the versatile 33-year-old is due to hit free agency in the summer of 2020.

He has expressed a desire to stay on at Liverpool, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggesting that he would be open to keeping an experienced head on his books.

There may, however, be other options for Milner to explore, and he is ruling nothing out at this stage.

Quizzed by the Sportsman on what he plans to do if he is deemed surplus to requirements on Merseyside, the Premier League and -winning star said: “I’m open to anything.

“I’d be interested in going abroad and experiencing a new league, a new style of football, new lifestyle, too, but that all just depends on where it is and also on my family too.

“I think I’d be more interested in coaching than the media side. I see people going into punditry all the time but I think in terms of who I’ve played for and with and what I’ve learnt as a player it would be a shame not to pass that on within football to young players.

“Then again you see coaches and managers that are doing well for a time and then it doesn’t go so well and the amount of stick they then get week in, week out.”

Before the day comes to hang up his boots and move into coaching, Milner may get the chance to head back to where it all began.

He is a product of the youth system at Leeds and concedes that returning to his roots would be an opportunity too emotional to pass up.

Milner added on talk of a potential homecoming at Elland Road: “Well, yes, I am a Leeds lad and I want the team to do well, I’m a fan.

“I always follow the team and the results. So you can never say ‘no’ or even ‘yes’ because just so much changes in football, you never know what happens.

“At the moment I’m a Champions League winner with Liverpool and this year we’re really going for the Premier League, but I don’t know what the future will hold.

“It would be amazing to play for Leeds again but no-one from the club has ever contacted me about that.

“People talk about my age and that I’m getting on, and could I continue after Liverpool, but I don’t think I’m typical physically for my age.”

Milner has taken in 19 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, recording three goals and keeping them in contention for Premier League, Champions League and honours – with a UEFA Super Cup success already savoured and the Club World Cup and still to come.