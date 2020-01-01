Moussa Konate: Amiens forward joins Dijon on three-year deal

Following the Unicorns’ relegation to the French second division, the Senegalese will now continue his professional career at Stade Gaston Gerard

outfit on Tuesday evening confirmed the arrival of international forward Moussa Konate from .

The 27-year-old penned a three-year contract with the Owls for an undisclosed fee as manager Stephane Jobard made a final reinforcement to his team due to their stuttering start to their 2020-21 French elite division campaign.

With this, he becomes the 12th African in the Dijon squad after Ngonda Muzinga (DR Congo), Pape Diop (Senegal), Roger Assale (Cote d’Ivoire), Yassine Benzia ( ), Fouad Chafik ( ), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon), Didier Ndong (Gabon), Ahmad Ngouyamsa ( ), Wilitty Younoussa (Cameroon), Mama Balde (Guinea Bissau) and Saturnin Allagbe (Benin Republic).

Konate had joined Amiens on a four-year contract from Swiss top-flight side Sion in 2017. There, he scored 22 goals and delivered five assists in 72 French top-flight games over three seasons with the Unicorns, who were demoted to Ligue 2 last season.

According to former international Peguy Luyindula - who is Dijon’s strategic advisor - the Teranaga Lions star fits perfectly into the profile sought after by Jobard’s squad.

"Moussa is a striker who knows how to score and who has a good sense of purpose,” he told the club website.

“He has already proved it in Ligue 1 in previous years. He's a player who was on our radar and we're very happy to have him with us today."

Konate, who will be wearing jersey number 11 during his spell, is pleased to make the move while looking forward to commencing "the new project".

"I decided to join DFCO because we have joint projects. Like the DFCO, I am someone who always wants to move forward. I am very excited to start this new project" the ex- Maccabi Tel Aviv, Kuban Krasnodar, star said.

Barring any issues, he is expected to make his debut against Thomas Tuchel's in Saturday’s league game.

Dijon are eyeing their first win of the new season after seven games. They sit at the base of the log after garnering just two points so far.