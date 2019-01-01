‘Mourinho will do a great job at Tottenham’ – Bosingwa says football ‘needs’ ex-Chelsea boss

The former Porto and Chelsea full-back is delighted to see his old boss back in work, even if it is with the Blues' rivals Tottenham

Jose Mourinho's appointment at has got the approval of Jose Bosingwa, who said "football needs" the old boss.

Spurs replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Mourinho last month and the Portuguese has guided the club to four wins out of five since taking the reins, while they have moved up to sixth in the Premier League.

Mourinho, who had been out of work since being sacked by last December, was a surprise appointment by Spurs, having previously said he would "not take the job" with Tottenham due to his Chelsea connections.

However, Bosingwa, who played under Mourinho at , is glad to see his former coach back in work and off to a flying start on his return to London.

Bosingwa, speaking on behalf of the UEFA Trophy Tour driven by Nissan, told Omnisport: "I think football needs Mourinho. I'm happy he came back.

"I hope he will do a good job because he's one of the best managers in the world, so for sure he will do a great job."



Bosingwa was part of Mourinho's Champions League-winning side in 2003-04 and the full-back won Europe's premier club competition again in 2011-12 with Chelsea.

Success has proved more elusive for Tottenham, though, with the 2007-08 EFL Cup the most recent trophy the north London side won.

Asked whether Mourinho could end that wait for silverware, former international Bosingwa replied: "Tottenham have a good squad, maybe one of the best squads in the Premier League.

"It's not easy [to win trophies] but I hope he does."

Tottenham's rivals are currently looking for a new head coach after sacking Unai Emery last month.

Article continues below

boss Nuno Espirito Santo is one of those to have been linked with the vacancy and Bosingwa believes his compatriot has earned a shot at a top club.

"I think he deserves [this], the next two or three years," Bosingwa said.

"He's doing very well with his team now, so he deserves [this]. Let's see what will happen."