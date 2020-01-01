Mourinho, Wenger feature in FIFA's tactical video to combat coronavirus

The legendary managers were among several tacticians who participated in the video to help prevent the spread of Covid-19

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have featured in a FIFA and World Health Organisation (WHO) collaboration to help prevent the spread of coronavirus around the globe.

The video, which was released on the football governing body's Twitter account, implores citizens to practice certain measures to avoid making the pandemic worse.

Several football managers speak in the clip, which is signed off by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"Hello everyone, we all know the situation with coronavirus is a serious one and we need to put health first," former boss Wenger begins in the video.

"These are the five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus and I urge you to follow with discipline at all times, these five key tactics."

Former coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke on the importance of washing hands: "It starts with your hands. Please wash your hands frequently, if possible, with an alcohol-based solution."

With people generally taught to cover their mouth with their hand when coughing or sneezing, women's manager Casey Stone had a different message.

"With your elbows bent, please cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough," Stoney urged.

"If you use tissues, please dispose of them immediately."

Aliou Cisse, the coach of 's national team, asked citizens to not touch their face in a bid to avoid ingesting any unwanted germs.

"For your face, avoid touching your eyes, your nose and your mouth. This can help stop the virus from entering your body," Cisse said.

Government authorities are preaching for the population to practice 'social distancing', a method which current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho spoke about.

"In terms of social interaction, take a step back," Mourinho said. "Stay one metre minimum from anyone that coughs or sneezes."

U.S women's coach Jill Ellis urged people with any illness symptoms to stay home and not risk spreading an infection.

"If you feel unwell, stay home," Ellis asked. "In some countries, isolation might be advisable for healthy persons too.

"Please follow all instructions from your local health authority."

The video message is completed by Infantino, who asked citizens to stay aware of the rapidly-changing situation surrounding the pandemic.

"So please keep yourselves informed at all times," Infantino said.

"Follow these recommendations and support the WHO in their efforts at tackling the coronavirus."

"Together we will win this difficult match."

Coronavirus has forced the postponement or cancellation of most football leagues worldwide, while personalities such as Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive to the illness.