Mourinho the 'perfect' manager to replace Pochettino at Tottenham - Dier

The England international is hopeful Spurs' new coach will be able to continue his trophy-laden career in north London

Eric Dier believes have the perfect man to build on the foundations laid by Mauricio Pochettino with the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

While Pochettino led Spurs to four straight top-four finishes, as well as a League Cup final in 2015 and last season’s final, he was unable to end a trophy drought that stretches back more than a decade to 2008.

Mourinho has had no such problems when it comes to delivering silverware. Indeed, it was his side that beat Tottenham at Wembley four and a half years ago, giving the Portuguese one of the 25 trophies he has amassed during his career.

Speaking after Mourinho’s first match in charge of Spurs on Saturday, a 3-2 win at West Ham, Dier gave no indication that he wanted Pochettino to leave but expressed his hope that the Lilywhites will take the next step under Mourinho.

“I think he’s the perfect person to have followed on from Pochettino - that’s the feeling I have,” said Dier. “We’re really happy that if someone was to replace Pochettino, it was him.

“His record is unbelievable and he transmits that confidence. The way he speaks, you believe it, you feel it from him. I think for everyone, we’re very lucky to have played under Pochettino and now Mourinho. We couldn’t be luckier.

“I think he said to you guys, like he said to us, that he doesn’t want to come in and change everything two days before a game. I think it’s going to be something gradual that we move towards over time.

“He has his ways, he has his ideas and his mentality, so we’re just trying to adapt to that now.”

Shockwaves reverberated across the football world on Tuesday night as Pochettino was sacked, and Mourinho was appointed just 11 hours later.

“It was a crazy few days,” said Dier. “We found out that night through the club. There were a lot of emotions after being together for such a long time - that’s normal.

“Was I able to say goodbye? Yes, it was important for me and everyone. I think everyone did it in their own way. I spoke to him and the coaching staff and it was good.”

Harry Kane, meanwhile, has revealed that he visited Pochettino after news broke of the Argentinian’s dismissal.

“I went round to his house and caught up with him the next day,” said the captain. “It was a shock for everyone so I wanted to go and see him, and we had a chat for a couple of hours. It was nice to do that before the new manager came in.

“It’s a week I’ve never really had in my career before. It was a big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included, and then it was a quick turnaround.

“All of a sudden we’ve got a new manager - one of the best managers there’s been in the game - so you automatically have to turn your head towards that and focus on the game.”

Like Dier, Kane is hoping that Mourinho will maintain his record of delivering silverware.

“The gaffer’s won at every club he’s gone to - there’s no hiding away from that,” said the striker. “He wants to win. He’s a proven winner.

“I’ve made it clear that I’m at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies. I’ve made it clear I want to win them here, and it’s a big year for us. Realistically we look at the Champions League and the this season to try and do that.

“We wanted to win when Mauricio was here, and we want to win the same now the [new] gaffer’s here. But of course when someone’s got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

“It’s almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do, and hopefully the players can thrive on that.”