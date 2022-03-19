Mourinho's savage response to Zeman ahead of Rome Derby: I won 25 trophies, he won Serie B twice

Jose Mourino has hit back at Zdenek Zeman ahead of this week's Derby della Capitale after the latter rated the Roma boss below Lazio counterpart Maurizio Sarri, with the Portuguese claiming his trophy success trumps his comments.

The Giallorossi boss was critical of his predecessor, who has led both Rome teams over the years, after he assessed both sides and their prospects in Serie A.

The two sides meet at Stadio Olimpico, with both firmly in the mix of the European qualification races once more this season.

What has been said?

Speaking ahead of Sunday's derby encounter, Mourinho brushed off Zeman's comments in typically withering fashion, suggesting that he did not need to offer a retort as his record speaks for itself.

“Do you expect a coach who won 25 trophies to respond to someone who won Serie B twice?" he stated.

“If you ask me a question about Giovanni Trapattoni or Fabio Capello, I am happy to answer, but Zeman… please. I can’t.”

What did Zeman previously say?

The former Roma and Lazio boss was quizzed on his thoughts about Mourinho versus Sarri ahead of the game, and pointed to the latter's superior league record this season for his reasoning on why he had the advantage over his rival.

“It’s not a question of preference," he stated. "Sarri is doing better, he has already given Lazio an identity. Mourinho has failed to meet expectations so far.

"Not on a communication level, but in the quality of the football he expresses. Roma still don’t understand what they want to do on the pitch, while Lazio are more square."

