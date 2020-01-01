'Mourinho needs two more transfer windows' - Too early to judge Tottenham boss, says Robinson

The former Spurs goalkeeper feels a high-profile coach in north London has to be given time in which to “put his own stamp” on things

Jose Mourinho should not be judged until he has taken in at least two more transfer windows, says Paul Robinson, with the Portuguese still trying to “put his stamp” on things at .

Spurs took the decision to part with Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 – a matter of months after the Argentine had led them to the final.

The north London outfit turned to a familiar face for inspiration, with former and manager Mourinho drafted into their dugout.

Securing his services was considered to be quite a coup, with the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ having enjoyed success wherever he has been in a distinguished coaching career.

The expectation was that Mourinho would be the man to end a long wait for major silverware at Spurs.

He has, however, failed to deliver on that front in 2019-20 and is already seeing questions asked of his methods and ability to bring the best out of key men such as Harry Kane.

Robinson believes Mourinho remains the best man for the job at Tottenham and feels patience will be rewarded if the necessary backing is offered by the club’s board and expectant fan base.

The former Spurs goalkeeper told Gambling.com: “He needs a couple of transfer windows because the squad is unbalanced.

“There’s a lot of attacking midfielders and general attacking quality in the team but defensively they’re about to lose Jan Vertonghen.

“Mourinho has got to be given time. You can’t expect a manager to come in and work wonders with a team that was already struggling and not playing particularly well.

“He has to be allowed to put his own stamp on it and bring in some players that he wants.

“He’s a world-class manager, a proven winner, and we can’t judge him at Tottenham until half-way through next season at the earliest, after which time he’ll have had at least two transfer windows and time to assess and change his squad.”

Robinson added on what Mourinho can offer at Tottenham: “I was surprised when Pochettino got the sack at the time, but when Jose came in I was really excited.

“I was wondering were we going to get the Jose that was at Manchester United, where he seemingly wanted to fight the whole world, or the one who was at Chelsea when he had a great relationship with his players and won trophy after trophy.

“When he came in at Spurs, he looked as though he’d found his love of football again and he had a point to prove.

“He’s been brought in for a reason and now we’re finally starting to see results and performances where the players are playing for him.”

Tottenham finished the 2019-20 Premier League campaign in sixth spot, meaning that they will have football to take in next season.