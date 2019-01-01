Mourinho: I miss coaching but will only return for the right situation

The ex-Manchester United boss is hoping for a chance to lead a squad next season but will not accept just any position

Jose Mourinho has admitted he misses coaching but only promised to return next season if he finds the right club and league to “motivate” him.

Mourinho has been out of a job since December when he was sacked by after two and a half years at the helm at Old Trafford, winning a and League Cup during his spell with the Red Devils.

Since then, the Portuguese coach has worked as a pundit, while being linked with multiple big name vacancies, the largest of which was .

However, Zinedine Zidane’s reappointment removed the giants from the prospective list, leaving some question as to where Mourinho might land if he wishes to return to management next season.

The man himself has now spoken on his future while at a coaching forum in his native , admitting he misses being on the sideline and hoping to return next season.

However, he was clear that not just any job will entice him to return.

"I'm not suffering because I'm not coaching, I have time to think about other things," Mourinho said. "But honestly, I would like to return next season.

"I decided not to coach until the start of next season and, even then, only to come back with a club and a competition that motivate me."

While Mourinho did not elaborate on where he would like to manage next season, he did admit an interest in taking charge of Portugal one day.

Current boss Fernando Santos has overseen the national team since 2014 and enjoyed success during his time, winning Euro 2016.

And Mourinho, who says he counts Santos as a friend, explained the Portugal boss has nothing to fear from him in the near future, but it is something he would love to have a shot at before he calls time on his career.

"Fernando has nothing to worry about,” Mourinho added. “I'm not interested now or in the short term and we're good friends.”

"It's something I'd like to do before retiring, but I have a long way to go in my career.

"It won't be now and we'll see if the chance comes or not."