‘Mourinho has rediscovered mojo lost at Man Utd’ – Portuguese is perfect ‘quick fix’ for Spurs, says Crouch

The former Tottenham striker feels a coach who left Old Trafford as a frustrated figure has found a “glint in his eye” again in north London

Jose Mourinho has “rediscovered his mojo” at , says Peter Crouch, with the Portuguese getting the “glint in his eye” which had been lost during a frustrating spell at .

The Red Devils parted with the proven winner in December 2018, with struggles for consistency seeing him replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho took a break from coaching after leaving Old Trafford, but finds himself back in the Premier League after being lured to north London.

His CV is considered to make the ideal option to deliver long-awaited silverware at Spurs, with Crouch seeing plenty of cause for optimism even if results have not been as good as expected.

The former Tottenham striker told the Daily Mail: “I think that the Mourinho we are seeing now is back to his old self.

“I'm sure you have seen the clip of him howling with laughter one second then leaping out of his seat to remonstrate with the fourth official the next [in a 2-0 win over ]. That is Mourinho in a nutshell, all theatrics and combat. I know he is not to everyone's taste, but I believe he has rediscovered his mojo.

“When Mourinho was appointed, I wrote here about his unveiling press conference and how it looked like he had a glint in his eye. Things have not gone smoothly since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino, with injuries and transfer sagas, but it struck me in the City game that he was so full of life.

“Think about the man you saw at Manchester United. When did he ever do something that was so off the cuff to get you talking? He looked weary at Old Trafford, almost from the start, but that did not stop him winning two of the club's three trophies since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Mourinho wins things. There might still be some Tottenham fans who are uncomfortable cheering for him, so soon after the departure of the man who was universally adored, but what will those fans think if he gives them a big day out in May?

“I've had enough of saying that Tottenham play great football, that they develop players and they are a team to be enjoyed.

“I want to see Tottenham win a trophy. I want the supporters to have lasting memories and there is no one better at providing an instant fix than Mourinho.”

Spurs are back up to fifth in the Premier League, four points behind London rivals , and are also through to the last-16 of the and fifth round of the .