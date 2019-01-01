Mourinho completes personal Champions League first following Tottenham comeback

Goals from Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Serge Aurier helped Spurs overcome a 2-0 deficit against Olympiacos

Jose Mourinho set a personal record in his first game in charge of , as his side came from 2-0 down at home to beat Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday.

It was the first time a Mourinho side had ever come from two goals down to win in a Champions League game.

His sides have rarely boasted such battling quality in Europe, with Mourinho having been on the losing side the last 13 times his team had been two or more goals down in Europe’s premier club competition.

After the topsy-turvy 3-2 win over West Ham in the first Premier League game of the Mourinho era, fans were served up with another uncharacteristically entertaining performance as Spurs struggled to get off the blocks but hit back in style.

Two goals down within 20 minutes thanks to efforts from Youssef El-Arabi and Ruben Semedo, Mourinho responded by taking Eric Dier off before the 30-minute mark and replacing him with the more forward-thinking Christian Eriksen.

Dele Alli halved the deficit just before half-time amid another good performance from the man, before Harry Kane – who broke an all-time Champions League goalscoring record on the night – levelled the scores up inside five minutes of the second half.

Serge Aurier’s superb first-time effort saw Spurs lead for the first time in the match with 17 minutes to play, before Kane made the game safe with his second of the night four minutes later.

There was another minor milestone for Mourinho, as he took charge of his sixth club in the Champions League having previously led , , , and in the tournament. Only Carlo Ancelotti has managed more, with his own figure standing at eight.

Tottenham had already secured qualification from Group B but, with eviscerating in their match on Tuesday night, Spurs are now certain to finish the group stage in second place.

However, their biggest European test of the season is arguably still to come before the group stage is out.

Following Premier League games with Bournemouth, Manchester United and , Spurs travel to Bavaria in mid-December to face Bayern away from home.

Having come from behind against Olympiacos, Mourinho will be hoping his side show more fighting spirit against Bayern next time around having been thrashed 7-3 at home under Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the season.