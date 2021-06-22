Mount & Chilwell to miss England's final Euro 2020 group game as they self-isolate following Gilmour contact

The pair will spend another six days in quarantine after coming into close proximity with their Chelsea colleague after Friday's draw with Scotland

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss England's final Euro 2020 group game as they continue to self-isolate following contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour.

Mount and Chilwell were seen interacting with fellow Chelsea colleague Gilmour following England's disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday, with the 20-year-old subsequently testing positive for Covid-19.

Gilmour was swiftly ruled out of Scotland's last Group D fixture against Croatia, and Mount and Chilwell will now also have to remain in quarantine in accordance with coronavirus regulations, meaning they will miss the Three Lions' clash with the Czech Republic.

What's been said?

The England camp has confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: "We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June]. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.

"The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after his positive COVID-19 test following last Friday’s match.

"Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St. George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate."

How many other games could Mount & Chilwell miss?

Gareth Southgate will now be sweating on the availability of Mount and Chilwell ahead of the round of 16.

England are guaranteed to progress regardless of their result against the Czechs, but their final position in Group D will dictate which day they play their first knockout match.

If Southgate's side beat the Czech Republic and top the pool, they will face the Group F runners up at Wembley on June 29, meaning Mount and Chilwell will both be eligible to feature pending a negative Covid-19 test.

However, if the Three Lions finish second, the pair will sit on the sidelines once again when they come up against the Group E winners on June 28.

England will be required to play on Saturday the 27th if they end up in third, but it would take an extraordinary swing in goal difference for such a scenario to arise.

What has Southgate said?

Southgate insisted that he doesn't bear any hard feelings towards Mount and Chilwell during his latest press conference, but did reveal that he will be reminding the rest of the squad of the coronavirus protocols to avoid any further setbacks.

"I’m not angry or p****d off really and certainly not with the players. Not with anybody," he said. "It’s just the fact of the world we’re living in at the moment.

"I think these sorts of things do serve as a reminder that we are under a different sort of spotlight to most parts of the community and at higher risk of being forced to miss matches or whatever else.

"I think the players, after what’s happened today, I don’t think they will need us to tell them but for sure we will."

