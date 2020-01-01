Moukoko: Fahrenhorst hails Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

The Cameroonian starlet has been delivering spectacular performances for BVB youth teams which has earned him praise

Former and 96 defender Frank Fahrenhorst has praised youngster Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 15-year-old has been turning heads in the youth setup of BVB and his impressive showings in front of goal have seen him compared to four-time Africa Player of the Year Samuel Eto’o.

Moukoko has racked up more than 150 goals for Dortmund’s youth teams since joining the side from 2016, including 34 strikes in 20 games for the U19 side last season.

Fahrenhorst, who is currently the youth coach of 04 U17, recollected how the forward posed danger to his side and hailed his development.

“He [Moukoko] hurts us very often. [Laughs] He is without a doubt an exceptional player. The maturity and serenity he has at 15 are impressive,” Fahrenhorst told Goal and SPOX.

“You have to see how he can handle physically in the professional area, but you can only be curious to see what his future path will look like. His potential is unparalleled in old age.”

Moukoko has been allowed to train with the Borussia Dortmund senior team since January this year and could make his debut for Lucien Favre’s men when he turns 16 years in November after the German football authority lowered the age limit for a player to make his first senior appearance.

"We are very happy. The majority of clubs now want to give exceptionally talented young players the opportunity to take a new step in their development in absolutely exceptional cases," Lars Ricken, Dortmund's youth director, said in a recent interview.

Moukoko started his career with St. Pauli academy and scored 23 goals in 13 games during his two-year stay with the side before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

The youngster has also been compared to and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 141 goals in all competitions during his time with Dortmund, following his impressive showings in front of goal.

Moukoko will be expected to be a good addition for the Black and Yellows first team and help them compete for the title next season after finishing the 2019-20 campaign as runner-up behind .

The 15-year-old forward currently represents U16 but he is eligible to play for the national team, should he desire to switch his allegiance to the West Africans.