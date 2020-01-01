Moses Simon shines, Charles Traore scores as Nantes hold Angers

The Nigeria international and the Mali left-back featured prominently to help the Canaries avoid defeat at Stade de la Beaujoire

Moses Simon impressed while Charles Traore found the back of the net as played out a 1-1 draw against Angers in Sunday’s game.

The international was afforded his 11th league start of the season and helped Patrick Collot’s men avoid a second consecutive defeat after losing to last time out.

Simon formed a three-man attack along with Renaud Emond and Ludovic Blas, and gave a good account of himself.

Traore also started the encounter in the left-back role and scored his first goal of the season for the Canaries.

The game began with both sides aiming to outwit each other and Romain Thomas broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute after he was set up by Thomas Mangani to hand Angers the lead.

With the game looking to end in favour of the Stade Raymond Kopa outfit, Traore then scored a crucial equalizer at the death to rescue a point for his side.

The draw moved the Canaries to the 15th spot on the Ligue 1 table after gathering 15 points from 16 games.

Simon struck two shots in the encounter, had 41 touches and had a 71 per cent successful pass rate during his 90 minutes of action.

The Super Eagles winger has now made 13 league appearances for the Stade de la Beaujoire outfit in the current season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Traore also featured for the duration of the game along with international Mehdi Abeid, while Mali’s Lassana Coulibaly, internationals Abdoulaye Bamba and Ismael Traore were on parade for Angers throughout the encounter.

Simon teamed up with Nantes in 2019 from Spanish club , initially on loan before the deal was made permanent this summer following his eye-catching performances for his side.

The forward along with Traore will hope to help the Canaries end their seven-game winless run when they take on in their next league game on December 23.

Nantes finished in mid-table last season and will hope to improve on the performance in the 2020-21 season.