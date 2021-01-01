Moses Simon nominated for Nantes’ Player of the Month award

The Nigeria international has been shortlisted for the best performing player in the month under review for the Canaries

Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes’ Player of the Month award for March following his impressive performances.

The winger delivered eye-catching displays, scoring twice to help the Canaries secure four points in the month under review.

Antoine Kombouare’s men started the month with a 2-1 defeat against Reims, where Simon scored the consolatory goal of the encounter.

The Super Eagles star again shone against Paris Saint-Germain, helping the Canaries to stun the Ligue 1 champions 2-1 at Parc des Princes.

The fleet-forward scored the match-winning goal with a sublime finish past goalkeeper Keylor Navas after Randal Muani had cancelled out Julian Draxler’s opener.

The 25-year-old also featured prominently as Nantes shared the points with Lorient just before the international break.

The winger has now been shortlisted for the best player award of the month and will compete with Pedro Chirivella, Alban Lafont and Randal Kolo Muani for a chance to scoop the coveted trophy.

🇫🇷 @AlbanLafont

🇪🇸 @pedrochb97

🇳🇬 @Simon27Moses

🇫🇷 Randal Kolo Muani



Votez pour le 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗱𝘂 𝗺𝗼𝗶𝘀 de mars by @ILIANE_INFO 👇 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) March 23, 2021

Simon has now scored five goals and provided one assist in 26 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Despite his effort, however, Nantes remain in the relegation zone after gathering 28 points from 30 games.

The forward has been with the Canaries since the summer of 2019 from Levante, initially on loan before a permanent deal was agreed on.

The winger has since been a key member of Kombouare’s side and featured in more than 30 games across all competitions.

Simon was initially part of Nigeria’s 24-man squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho but a Covid-19 rule from the French government prevented him from honouring the games.

Although the rule was later adjusted to allow players from the French top two leagues to leave their clubs for international engagements with some conditions attached, it was too late for the forward to join the Super Eagles as he has been replaced by Genk attacker Paul Onuachu.

Simon will be expected to continue his fine form for Nantes when they take on Nice at La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau on April 4.