Mora pleased with Malaysia Cup 'revenge' over Terengganu

With the heartbreak from last season's exit at the hands of the same opponents still fresh in their minds, JDT punished TFC to advance through.

Holding a 1-0 lead from the away first leg, Johor Darul Ta'zim held the upper hand going into the second leg at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium and they never relinquish that dominant position as an explosive start in the first half saw them running away 4-1 winners on the night and 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinal.

For Benjamin Mora, the win meant that JDT were able to slay the ghost of last season's exit to the same opponent in the semi-final stage. The head coach wanted his players to stamp their authority in the match and it was a performance that matched the requirements, much to the delight of the home crowd.

"Last year with was very disappointing for us and we have certain revenge, if we can say that. Terengganu is always a tough team. When we won 1-0 there, it was very open and if we didn't show the same things or similar that we showed at Terengganu, it was going to be very hard.

"The players that JDT has are very good players. They know what to do and they want to give a victory to the club. It's all about winning and they were motivated enough," said Mora in the post match press-conference.

Gonzalo Cabrera kicked things off with a penalty with the 16th minute, Safawi Rasid (22', 36') added to the tally before Cabrera once again came up with the goods with a good finish in the 39th minute to give JDT a 4-0 lead and effectively killed the tie as a contest despite Terengganu FC managing to pull a goal back through Lee Tuck's effort before half time.

Now Mora and the rest of his coaching staff can put their feet up for a little rest after a good job and start to cast their eyes on their potential semi-final opponent. That would be either or who play tonight at Shah Alam Stadium with the visitors holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

