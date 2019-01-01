Montenegro charged over racist abuse of England stars as UEFA open disciplinary proceedings

Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose were among those targeted from the terraces during a Euro 2020 qualification win for the Three Lions in Podgorica

UEFA has confirmed that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Montenegro in the wake of racist chanting which marred the nations’ 5-1 defeat to .

The Three Lions swept to a convincing qualification victory in Podgorica on Monday.

A number of players were, however, subjected to taunts of a racist nature from the stands.

Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were among those targeted.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed after the contest that the Football Association would be raising the issue with UEFA.

European football’s governing body have moved swiftly to take action, with Montenegro charged with several breaches of regulations and expected standards of behaviour.

A statement from UEFA read: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the European Qualifiers group A match between Montenegro and England (1-5), played on 25 March in Montenegro.”

The charges against Montenegro have been confirmed as: setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and the blocking of stairways.

UEFA has announced that the case will be dealt with by its Control, Ethics and Discipliary committee on May 16.

More to follow…