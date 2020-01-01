Monaco sack boss Moreno amid Kovac speculation

The Ligue 1 have decided to make another change in the dugout, and their new head coach is reportedly already lined up

have sacked head coach Robert Moreno after just seven months in charge of the club.

The 42-year-old was appointed by the principality side last December and led them to a ninth-place finish in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season, which was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was only in charge for 13 matches in all competitions, winning five, drawing three and losing four.

Former boss Niko Kovac had already been heavily linked to the Monaco job before Robert's departure was confirmed. Kovac has been out of work since he was sacked by the giants in November.

A club statement read: "AS Monaco announce that the club has launched a procedure leading to the departure of Robert Moreno. The Spanish coach was informed of this in a preliminary meeting on Saturday."

Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov said: "Our paths parted sooner than expected but I would like to thank Robert Moreno for accepting the challenge.

"Together with his staff, Robert has done his utmost to improve the team, with enthusiasm and dedication of his time. I wish him all the best for the future."

Robert's previous post came when he took charge of 's national team, initially on an interim basis before signing a contract until the end of .

However, Luis Enrique returned to the role after previously stepping down as his daughter battled cancer before passing away last August, and Moreno was not placed back on his coaching staff, with the ex- boss branding his former colleague "disloyal" for asking to lead Spain at the European Championship.

Monaco appointed former and head of recruitment Paul Mitchell as sporting director last month, with his arrival sparking a review of the club's management structure.

If Kovac does take charge he will become Monaco's fourth head coach in under two years. Leonardo Jardim was sacked in October 2018 and replaced by Thierry Henry, before returning to the club just three months later. Jardim was then sacked again for a second time in December, with Moreno taking charge.