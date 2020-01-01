Monaco coach Robert Moreno confirms Slimani injury, open to his departure

The Monegasques boss has insisted the Algerian international is injured and doesn't rule out a potential exit

coach Robert Moreno has stated that Islam Slimani is presently injured, but has not ruled out the possibility of him leaving the club.

The Algerian forward was missing in Les Monegasques heavy 4-1 defeat at home PSG last weekend and there were rumours that he is trying to force a move away from the club.

Moreno has however debunked such claims.

“Slimani is injured, his leg hurts, his quadriceps hurts," he said.

"The doctor is monitoring his progress. He is not fit for training.

Moreno went on and asserted that any chance of Slimani leaving is something he has to be prepared for.

"As I said on Monday, as long as the transfer window is open, there is the possibility for each player to leave. We have to be prepared for that."

Slimani is on loan from and has seven goals and seven assists in 13 outings.

Monaco are presently ninth on the log, five places and three points away from the European qualification places.