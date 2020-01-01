Monaco boss Moreno underlines Slimani’s importance after Montpellier display

The Monegasques boss has praised the Algeria international following his impressive display at Stade Louis II

manager Robert Moreno has emphasised the importance of Islam Slimani to Monaco after his stand-out performance against .

The 31-year-old scored the solitary goal that gave the Monegasques a 1-0 victory against Montpellier in Friday’s game.

The forward has been in scintillating form since his summer loan move from . His nine goals and seven assists this season has helped the Red and Whites move closer to a European spot.

Article continues below

More teams

The Spanish tactician has praised the international following his impressive performances.

"Islam Silmani is an important player. The figures are there but I do not want to speak about a player individually because it is a collective game,” Moreno said, as per RMC Sport.

Slimani will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when Monaco take on on February 22.