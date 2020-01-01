Mohammed Salisu’s brilliant assist earns Valladolid point with Leganes

The Ghana centre-back played an important part towards Los Blanquivioletas taking a share of the spoils on home soil

Mohammed Salisu provided a fine assist as Valladolid played out a 2-2 draw with at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Friday night in .

Sergio Gonzalez’s side have been without a league win since November 3, 2019 when they saw off Mallorca 3-0, and started on the backfoot here after Martin Braithwaite gave the visitors the lead in just the fourth minute of the match.

The hosts would restore parity via Enes Unal moments after, only for Roque Mesa to re-establish a 2-1 lead for Leganes in the 13th minute.

The scoreline remained this way until the 79th minute when Salisu drilled in a rasping cross into the box which found Unal for his second goal of the night.

Asides his brilliant assist, the 20-year old Ghanaian defender contributed three clearances, three tackles and one interception, and also successfully won all four of his ground duels and two of five aerial duels.

Article continues below

✅ Martin Braithwaite scores the first goal of 2020!

✅ 3 goals in the first 13 minutes!

✅ A late equaliser!



📺 Watch the highlights of #RealValladolidLeganes 😎 pic.twitter.com/clF7PXQDjw — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 3, 2020

Salisu had 63 touches on the ball, 43 accurate passes (87%), successfully played six of seven long balls and even had one successful dribble attempt.

The strong centre-back has now featured in all 19 league games for Valladolid this season and will hope to inspire his team to victory when they travel to Osasuna on January 18.

Before that is a Copa Del Rey second round tie away to Marbella FC next Saturday.