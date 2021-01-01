Mohammed Kudus: Fears calmed as Ajax explain Ghana midfielder's absence against FC Twente

Lancers boss Erik ten Hag has shed light on the 20-year-old's exclusion from the matchday squad on Thursday

manager Erik ten Hag has explained Mohammed Kudus' absence from Thursday's Eredivisie clash with FC Twente, confirming it was only a precautionary measure.

After making his return from a three-month lay-off against on Sunday, the Ghana international was surprisingly missing from the Lancers' matchday squad for the Twente clash.

His absence generated a lot of speculation, with many suggesting a possible relapse on his journey to regaining full match fitness.



However, after the match, Ten Hag allayed those fears, saying the absence was merely part of his recovery process.

“For Kudus, this game was too soon after the last one," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag told ESPN about the absence of the young Ghanaian from Thursday's match.



"Let’s not forget he had a serious injury. I expect him to be back in the squad on Sunday. I don’t think he’ll start, so as a substitute."

Ajax host on matchday 17 of the Dutch league on Sunday. The Lancers will go into the top-of-the-table clash high in confidence following their sensational 3-1 triumph over Twente on Thursday.

Kudus' expected return will be a huge boost for the club, who are keen to consolidate their position at the top of the standings.

The 20-year-old joined the Eredivisie outfit in a five-year deal last July after impressing for Danish fold Nordsjaelland.

He has so far made six appearances for his new club in all competitions, scoring once and assisting there goals.

On his debut last October, Kudus suffered a big setback as he sustained a meniscus injury and was forced off the pitch in just the sixth minute.

Expected out of action for "many months", the attacker resumed training in December and completed his comeback as an 80th minute substitute during Sunday's 2-2 draw with PSV.

will be delighted by news that the midfielder was only excluded from Thursday action as a precautionary measure as they will hope to call upon their man for resumption of the 2022 qualifiers in March.

Owing to injury situations, the Black Stars have had to do without Kudus since he was handed a maiden call-up for Afcon qualifying games in 2019.