Mohamed Salah to retain African Player of the Year prize, according to Goal readers

The Liverpool star has been tipped to emerge as Africa’s best, with the 26-year-old getting majority of all of the votes cast

Mohamed Salah will beat Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane to the 2018 African Player of the Year crown, according to Goal readers.

With the Aiteo Caf awards set for Tuesday evening in Dakar, we asked our readers to select their preferred winner and the outcome was a resounding victory for the Egypt international.

Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool this season – scoring 13 goals in the English Premier League as the Reds top the log. The 26-year-old received 73 percent of the total votes cast.

Gabon and Arsenal ace, Aubameyang who was named as Africa’s best in 2015 and equalled Yaya Toure and Michael Essien’s record for being among the finalists five times in a row is rated as an outsider with 13 percent of the votes.

Senegal’s Mane placed third with just eight percent. Our poll result merely reinforces the widely held view that Salah is odds-on for this year's prize, which will be presented at a special ceremony in Dakar, Senegal tonight.