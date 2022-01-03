Misfiring Man Utd record worst league result in over 40 years against Wolves
Manchester United lost to Wolves at Old Trafford for the first time since 1980 on Monday, with the 1-0 defeat snapping an unbeaten streak of more than 40 years against the opponent.
Their five-game unbeaten streak under new manager Ralf Rangnick also came to a close with the result.
The Red Devils continue to struggle for control against teams lower in the table; just last week they drew 1-1 against Newcastle and were branded "a bunch of whingebags" by Gary Neville for their effort.
What happened against Wolves?
Wolves came out unafraid to push up the pitch, recording 15 shots in the first 45 minutes - the most on Opta record at Old Trafford in a first half from a visiting team.
They were finally rewarded for their positive play in the 82nd minute when Joao Moutinho struck a winner from outside the box. He's now the oldest visiting player to score a winning goal at Old Trafford in Premier League history.
Wolves finished with 19 shots compared to nine for Manchester United.
Attacking woes for Manchester United
In addition to the historic result granted to Wolves, the Red Devils slumped to their fourth scoreless match of the campaign, which is already more than they had all of last season.