Minamino reveals how Keita & Mane are helping him settle at Liverpool

The Japan international is still adjusting to life at Anfield and is pleased to German speakers in both the playing and coaching staff on Merseyside

Takumi Minamino admits that he has been leaning heavily on Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as he settles at Anfield on the back of a January move to .

The Reds moved to put a deal in place for the international before the winter window opened.

Jurgen Klopp had seen enough of the 25-year-old at Red Bull Salzburg to swoop in for his signature.

More teams

A £7.25 million ($10m) release clause in his contract was triggered, with the Premier League leaders able to bring another hard-working forward onto their books for a relatively small fee.

Minamino is being eased into life on Merseyside and concedes that he is fortunate to have German speakers around him on both the playing and coaching staff.

He told Liverpool’s official website of his adjustment period and the part Mane and Keita are playing in that: “You know that you are part of the team, but because my English is not good enough yet their help has been really important.

“They are still helping me on some occasions and during the first days they taught me the team rules, things like what time the meetings started and how the team functions on a daily basis.

“At the moment I speak a lot with the players who can speak German.”

Mane spent a brief spell alongside Minamino in Salzburg, while Keita caught the eye in the with before sealing a switch to Liverpool.

Record-breaking Reds boss Klopp is also able to use his native language in which to get his message across to a new arrival.

Minamino believes he is making positive progress on Merseyside, as he competes for more regular game time, and expects an ambitious outfit to unlock further potential in his game.

Article continues below

He added: “By playing in the best environment I learn a lot every day and I can improve myself. I am very happy about being here.

“Even in the training sessions the level of focus and intensity is really high and the players’ motivation is also very high.”

Liverpool, who are currently taking in their winter break, will be back in action on February 15 when they take in a trip to Norwich.