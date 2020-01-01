Milner compared to Gerrard & Carragher as Sissoko hails 'master of life' Liverpool midfielder

The former Reds midfielder has talked up the importance of having senior stars, such as Jordan Henderson, to guide those around them

James Milner is ’s modern-day equivalent of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, says Mohamed Sissoko, while Jordan Henderson is considered to be another of the “super players” at Anfield.

The Reds have found considerable value in transfer deals over recent years which have brought players from all over the world to Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have all starred in Jurgen Klopp’s record-breaking side.

British talent is, however, just as important to the collective cause, with experienced heads that boast vast knowledge of the English game helping to steer those around them in the right direction.

Liverpool have always had a strong home-grown core, with the likes of club captain Henderson and seasoned veteran Milner slipping seamlessly into that category at present.

Former Reds midfielder Sissoko told the Daily Mail of how vital players of that ilk can be: “They are super players.

“Henderson was not so strong at the beginning of his career, it was clear that he was good but today he is a top player and it is thanks to Klopp: the German has improved him a lot.

“Milner is the ideal midfielder, the tough and physically strong Englishman who helps young people a lot. He is for the boys what Carragher and Gerrard were for me when I arrived: masters of life.”

Liverpool have been denied the services of Henderson and Milner through injury over recent weeks.

They have been a big miss as the Reds have suffered a slight wobble, with setbacks suffered in and Premier League competition.

Klopp’s men are, however, on course to land a first domestic title in 30 years and have only a one-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter with .

Sissoko believes the Reds are more than capable of booking a quarter-final berth in that competition, with Anfield set to be rocking on another big European night.

A man who spent three years with the Reds between 2005 and 2008, added: “I think Jordan Henderson did well to say that in the second leg it will be more difficult for the Spaniards.

“I played a semi-final between Liverpool and at Anfield: the opponents' legs were shaking.

“It is a unique stadium, Liverpool a unique club. Atletico Madrid perhaps does not know what it will find in , they cannot even imagine it.

“The strength of Anfield is not comparable, the fans feel inside the locker room as if they were outside the door.”