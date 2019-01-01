Milan 'never considered replacing' Gattuso - Leonardo

While Gennaro Gattuso discussed his future this weekend, Leonardo insists AC Milan are not concerned about the coaching situation.

sporting director Leonardo has little interest in discussing Gennaro Gattuso's future, although he insists the club have never considered sacking the former midfielder.

Gattuso has guided the Rossoneri back into 's top four as they chase qualification, yet he said ahead of Saturday's clash with that he would talk about his future at the end of the season.

Leonardo, speaking after Milan lost 1-0 at Samp, said he was surprised by both the question and the answer, but insists making Gattuso happy is not the priority as the side look to end the season on a high.

"Gattuso has a contract with Milan - we never put that up for debate," Leonardo told Sky Sport Italia . "We were always very clear.

"His future is not a priority and I was frankly surprised that the reporter asked him about it. He was in the job before we arrived, but we never considered the idea of replacing him.

"If we won [the Scudetto] with Gattuso one day, that would be wonderful, as he made history with Milan as a player. Having said that, two months [to the end of the season] is an eternity in football.

"Our club are masters at calculating scenarios. We are concentrated on the possibility of Champions League football and firmly believe we can reach fourth place.

"Milan haven't managed that for six years, but this team is finding its shape and we hope to achieve it."

The Rossoneri fall at Marassi

I rossoneri escono sconfitti da Genova #SampdoriaMilan 1-0 pic.twitter.com/SffLHQeArs — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 30, 2019

The Rossoneri endured a miserable return to action on Saturday as Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Samp's Gregoire Defrel the decisive goal after just 33 seconds.

But Milan remain fourth ahead of seeing the chasing pack in action on Sunday and coach Gattuso is determined that his side will keep battling in the final nine games of the season.

"In the first half, we conceded the goal but we were unlucky with the incident," he told DAZN . "Then we always took too long on the ball and allowed them to get into position - we got it wrong.

"We were better in the second half, but the team played a good game. We came from the derby defeat and then there it is after 30 seconds.

"But the team is there, we tried and now we need to look ahead. The road is still long - there are nine games left - and we must continue to believe."