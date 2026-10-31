Michael Carrick tells Manchester United to 'keep moving forward' as Chelsea defeat leaves them facing the relegation zone

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Michael Carrick has urged Manchester United to "keep moving forward" after a 2-0 defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday left them in danger of slipping into the relegation zone. United created a flurry of first-half chances but failed to take any, before Morgan Rogers struck after the interval and Lisandro Martinez was sent off for a second yellow card.

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Carrick plays down relegation zone fears

United came into the clash just one point above the drop zone, the Manchester Evening News reported, meaning they could be leapfrogged by the end of the day depending on results. "We have got to keep moving forward and winning games, simple as that," Carrick said of the prospect.

"There's no words that I'm going to explain to you now that makes it any difference; it's not going to change it. We've got to move forward and win football matches, it's as simple as that." Asked whether there would be a stigma around dropping into the bottom three, he replied: "Not from me, no."

Chelsea punish wasteful United at Stamford Bridge

United started well and created a flurry of chances in the first half, but they were unable to convert them and Rogers struck for Chelsea in the 59th minute. It got worse when Martinez was shown a second yellow card after colliding with Wesley Fofana, and Cole Palmer's penalty beat Senne Lammens despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

"I think it was as good as we've played for some time, I think, in the first half," Carrick said in his press conference. "Yeah, but that's the way it goes," he added of his side's wastefulness. "That's the swings, and that's what you've got to deal with. Got to capitalise when things are going well and sums it up, you know, you get that when you're having a run like we are."

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Carrick unsure over Martinez sending-off

Carrick felt his side had been a real threat before the break. "We looked dangerous, we looked fluid, we looked like a good team and, as I said, we looked really dangerous. Could, should have scored one or two, maybe three even with the chances and the spaces that we created, and then the game gets away from us," Carrick said. "Some decisions, I've not seen back, so I don't know if it was or not (a sending off). He's obviously gone to it, and the referee gave that decision, but it's a big moment in the game. The second half got away from us, which is something we've got to deal with, you know.

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"Sometimes you get setbacks in games and you've got to deal with that better, you know, from being in such a good place first half. The two halves of football probably couldn't be further apart in some ways." He added of the red card: "It was a major part of the game. The second goal and losing the man at that stage had a big influence on it, for sure, yeah."

What next for Carrick and United?

United could not respond with 10 men in the final half-hour, and Carrick knows they must turn their bright spells into goals to climb clear of trouble.

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"The only way through is obviously taking your chances and flipping it and staying in the game when maybe it does go against you for a moment," he said. "We didn't capitalise on the moments we had and then we let it unravel too much when the moments went against us."