Mexicans Abroad: Lozano returns to scoring & Chicharito lends West Ham a hand as El Tri stars rack up goals

Five Mexico internationals found the back of the net this weekend, with the PSV star and Mexico's all-time leading scorer among them

It is the nature of the Dutch league that a team can go unbeaten in 10 games and be in crisis. That's exactly the situation right now for star Hirving Lozano and .

After a tumultuous pair of weeks on the field for Lozano, this week went much better. In Sunday's contest with , Lozano got his foot on the end of a cross into the box in the 72nd minute and somehow put the effort on target and in.

It was a critical equalizer for PSV, but the 1-1 draw was the third straight stalemate for the Eredivisie champions. That has allowed to close the gap at the top to just two points. Erick Gutierrez made the bench but didn't see time.

Another Mexican on the scoresheet this weekend was Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez. The 30-year-old notched his 50th Premier League goal and 200th career professional strike when combining club and country.

However, it wasn't without controversy. Replays showed the appendage Chicharito used to get a 29th-minute cross past goalkeeper Sergio Rico was his hand. Without VAR in the , though, the goal stood as the Hammers rolled to a 3-1 win.

Raul Jimenez also was on the mark in the Premier League, scoring from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth. The spot kick took him to 10 goals in league play this season, and he's also had five assists, meaning he's taken part in nearly 43 percent of ' scoring plays this season.