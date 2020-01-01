Metz forward Diallo reacts to reported Chelsea interest

The Senegalese attacker is focused on helping the Maroons in the French Ligue 1 despite speculations surrounding his future

Habib Diallo does not see himself leaving Metz this month amid reported interest from various Premier League clubs.

A number of clubs in are interested in bolstering their attack with the international, with said to have submitted a £17 million offer.

After helping Metz gain promotion to last season, Diallo has set the French top-flight alight with his return of 10 goals after 19 outings.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old is currently the joint-second top scorer in the league and he has reiterated his commitment to the Stade Saint-Symphorien outfit, where he has two years left on his contract.

"A departure? I hear rumours, but I am not aware of them. For the moment, I'm in Metz and I have extended until 2022. I hope to end the season here, ” Diallo said.

On Saturday, the Senegal international will be aiming to help Metz bounce back to winning ways in a Ligue 1 match against after their disappointing French Cup defeat to fourth-tier side Rouen on Monday.