Messi will play against Brazil, Argentina boss Scaloni confirms
By Stephen Crawford
Nov 15, 2021 15:59+00:00
Getty Images
Lionel Messi will play against Brazil on Tuesday, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has confirmed.
Questions were raised when the Albiceleste captain was called up amid knee injury issues, with Messi having missed two games for Paris Saint-Germain.
He was, however, deemed fit enough to come off the bench in Argentina's previous clash with Uruguay.
More to follow...