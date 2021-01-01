Messi shown first red card of Barcelona career after lashing out in Super Cup defeat to Athletic

Lionel Messi was shown the first red card of his career after he lashed out at the end of Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club in extra time.

Near the end of the Spanish Super Cup final, Messi played a pass and took a swing at Asier Villalibre as the Athletic forward ran across his path.

The referee missed the incident at first but upon a VAR review, he showed Messi a straight red card for violent conduct.

It was the first red card Messi has ever received as a Barcelona player, coming in his 753rd appearance for the club.

