Messi given three-month Argentina suspension and hefty fine for Copa America comments

The Argentine star will be absent from his national team until November for the outburst last month

Lionel Messi has been suspended from 's next three matches and given a $50,000 by CONMEBOL for his controversial comments made during the Copa America.

The Barcelona superstar accused South America's football govening body of corruption following the red card he received in Argentina's 2-1 third-place playoff win against .

Messi will miss friendly matches against Chile (September 5), (September 10) and (October 10) - in addition to the one-match World Cup qualifying ban for being sent off.

More to come...