Messi given three-month Argentina suspension and hefty fine for Copa America comments
Getty Images
Lionel Messi has been suspended from Argentina's next three matches and given a $50,000 by CONMEBOL for his controversial comments made during the Copa America.
The Barcelona superstar accused South America's football govening body of corruption following the red card he received in Argentina's 2-1 third-place playoff win against Chile.
Messi will miss friendly matches against Chile (September 5), Mexico (September 10) and Germany (October 10) - in addition to the one-match World Cup qualifying ban for being sent off.
More to come...