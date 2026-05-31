Messi and Maradona… What did Crespo tell Koora about this historic comparison?

Hernán Crespo, a former Argentina international, discussed the comparison between the two Tango legends: current captain Lionel Messi and the late Diego Maradona.

Crespo, one of Argentina's most lethal strikers around the turn of the century, played 64 times for his country and netted 35 goals.

He represented the Albiceleste at three World Cups (1998, 2002, 2006), playing eight matches and scoring four goals.

When asked to choose between Messi and Maradona, Crespo said, "We are lucky to be the only country that has been able to enjoy the two greatest players in history."

In an interview with Koora to be published later, he elaborated, "Diego was pure passion and my childhood hero. Leo, meanwhile, embodies technical perfection and unparalleled consistency."

The former striker continued, "I don't feel the need to compare them. As an Argentine, I just feel grateful to have witnessed both of them."

Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup crown, while Messi ended a 36-year drought by lifting the trophy in 2022, and 'La Pulga' will aim to repeat that success when he leads the side in the 2026 edition next June.

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